Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will spend much of Election Day at the White House and will watch returns in the evening from the historic executive residence.

According to Trump's schedule, he will visit Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday before returning to the White House.

The president wrapped up a frantic final day of campaigning Monday with stops in four key states, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

He finished in Grand Rapids, Mich., speaking until nearly 1:30 a.m.

The administration said on Monday Trump plans to spend election night at the White House at an event with guests.

"We will be together. We'll be there at the White House in D.C," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "This president has earned a second term."

Earlier plans had Trump spending the evening at his Washington, D.C., hotel.

It wasn't clear how many people would attend the White House event, but Washington, D.C., has restricted gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

The New York Times reported that Trump is planning to host 400 guests at the event.

Trump also delivered his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention from the White House, a move that drew criticism. Some have also criticized his decision to spend election night there, saying the executive residence shouldn't be used for political purposes.

Trump's other plans on Election Day were not disclosed.