Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The first wave of polls closed in several states Tuesday evening, and Americans began a long night of watching the returns in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off in an election that, due to an increase in mail-in voting -- may not follow a traditional election night timeline. It's possible a projected winner may not be known for days.

Advertisement

The race has been called in Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Indiana (11), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (5) and Oklahoma (7) for Trump. And Biden is the projected winner in New Jersey (14), Washington, D.C., (3), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), Vermont (3) and Virginia (13).

Biden has 57 electoral votes and Trump has 42 in the early hours of counting. The winner needs 270.

In the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota and possibly even Texas, experts won't be able to call the state for either candidate until they have a full picture of all the votes.

Early returns in Georgia (16) favored Trump with 23% of precincts voting. Early returns in Florida waffled between Trump and Biden with more than 91% of precincts reporting. The state carries a hefty 29 electoral votes.

With 10% of votes reported, Pennsylvania (20) favored Biden and with 7% counted, Michigan (16) leaned toward Trump.

RELATED Officials investigate robocall scams warning voters to stay away from polls

With partial precincts reporting counts, South Carolina (9) is trending toward Trump. With 5% of estimated votes reported, New Hampshire (4) is trending in favor of Biden, where he picked up the very first votes counted on Election Day. The entire town of Dixville Notch cast ballots for the former vice president, giving him five votes.

Though local elections officials will begin to release some results immediately after polls close, the final outcome of the election won't be official until states certify their counts in the coming days.

Some, such as Pennsylvania, may not report large chunks of their results for days because they'll be counting an abnormally large number of mail-in ballots driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the vote-counting process, states are expected to trend toward Trump and then move closer to Biden as mail-in ballots are counted.