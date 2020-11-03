Nov. 3 (UPI) --

In the first Senate race to be called in Tuesday's election, Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell easily won re-election against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Advertisement

With more than 60 percent of ballots in the state counted, McConnell was ahead 56.3% to McGrath's 40%. McConnell had a clear majority in most counties except around Louisville and Lexington, and in Franklin County.

Serving as Senate majority leader, McConnell, elected in 1984, is one of the longest-serving and most powerful members of the chamber. He has served as President Donald Trump's supporter in expediting the confirmation of federal judges.

The race for the U.S. Senate is closely watched as Democrats believe they have a chance to take control of both houses of the U.S. Congress if they flip enough seats blue. With 45 seats, plus two independent senators, Democrats needed to win four seats to guarantee a majority in the Senate.

If Democrats take control of the Senate and the presidency, the win will result in a trifecta of control of the federal government for the first time in 11 years.

On the agenda for the newly Democratic Senate might be fast-tracking the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion rescue bill passed by the U.S. House in May.

Democrats have been blocked by Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, for their efforts at tackling climate change, immigration and healthcare and they may bring those issues to the U.S. Senate. They may also vote to end the Senate filibuster.