Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered postal inspectors in a dozen U.S. Postal Service districts to sweep processing facilities to ensure no ballots are delayed.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the sweep to occur between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST in central Pennsylvania; Philadelphia; Detroit; Colorado/Wyoming; Atlanta; Houston; Alabama; Northern New England; Greater South Carolina; South Florida; Lakeland, Mich.; and Arizona.

Advertisement

The districts, which have been slow to process ballots, include key battleground states, and many require mail-in ballots to be received by the time polls close. Pennsylvania will accept mail-in ballots until Friday, but that deadline could face legal challenges. Texas will accept ballots received by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sullivan previously ordered the USPS to implement emergency election measures after concerns were raised about slow ballot processing in some states. Delays in mail delivery leading up to the election have been a concern since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy imposed changes, many of which have been reversed.

The USPS has attributed delays to such issues as staffing shortages and poor weather.

The USPS has reported declining rates of on-time delivery of completed ballots to election offices. On Monday, 89.6% of completed ballots were delivered on time, with lower rates in some areas, including 61% in Atlanta, 69.1% in Central Pennsylvania, 77.7% in Detroit and 79.9% in Michigan's Lakeland district.