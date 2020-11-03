Democratic presidential nomimee Joe Biden addresses supporters at a drive-in rally outside of Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Monday, the night before the election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Biden reminded the crowd
of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response and journalist Bob Woodward's book detailing Trump's downplaying of the virus. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Biden and Harris supporters celebrate before former President Obama speaks on stage
at the Election Eve Close-Out drive-in rally campaigning for Biden for President at Florida International University, in Miami on Monday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Former President Obama arrives on stage at the Election Eve Close-Out drive-in rally campaigning for his former Vice President, Joe Biden. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Florida is a key battleground state for the presidential election, a state Obama carried in both the 2008 and 2012 elections. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Scranton, Pa., on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Trump campaigned in four key states
on Monday, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
While in Pennsylvania, the President spoke out against celebrities who have campaigned for Biden in the last month. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Twitter also flagged a tweet from the President on Monday where he criticized the Supreme Court rejecting a request to block an extended deadline for mail-in ballots. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Kamala Harris, candidate for vice president, talks to supporters during a drive-in rally campaign stop
for Biden for President at Florida International University in Miami on October 31. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Biden and Harris supporters dance before Harris' event. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Over the final weekend before the election, while Harris was in Florida, former Vice President Joe Biden was campaigning in Pennsylvania. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (L) and White House senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, campaign at Alexander Homestead in Charlotte, N.C., on October 28. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Ivanka Trump gives a thumbs-up as she campaigns for her father. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Audience members take photos at the event with Ivanka Trump. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Trump holds a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wis., on October 24. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump voted in person in Florida before making his way to Wisconsin for the rally. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters wait for the president to arrive and speak. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Campaign merchandise is for sale at the Trump campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Former President Barack Obama arrives to campaign for his former vice president, Joe Biden, at a drive-in-rally at Florida International University in Miami on October 24. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Biden supporters listen to Obama during his campaign stop for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Obama spoke to the crowd of 228 cars in a field for 45 minutes. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of Armenian-American protesters and Trump supporters line both sides of the street as they await Trump's arrival to a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach, Calif., on October 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The protesters carried signs calling attention to the ongoing conflict
in Artsakh, a mountainous region inside Azerbaijani territory that is controlled by ethnic Armenians. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters demonstrate alongside protesters calling on the president to act on the ongoing conflict in Armenia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A child dressed as President Donald Trump poses for a photo before Trump's rally at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, near Johnstown, Pa., on October 13. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Trump addresses supporters at the Pennsylvania rally,
where about half of the attendees wore a mask. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Trump has announced plans to hold rallies in Florida, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, he bragged about his recovery from COVID-19 and said his health has returned. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Biden speaks during a campaign event
in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where he appealed to senior voters on healthcare on October 13. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., wears a face mask with Biden's campaign logo as she introduces him. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Trump conducts a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla.,
on October 12. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
It was the president's first rally since being treated for COVID-19, with his diagnosis announced only 10 days before the event. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, waves to supporters outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
A Biden supporter wears a mask supporting her choice for president outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo