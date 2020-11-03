A Biden supporter wears a mask supporting her choice for president outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

It was the president's first rally since being treated for COVID-19, with his diagnosis announced only 10 days before the event. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., wears a face mask with Biden's campaign logo as she introduces him. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo

Trump has announced plans to hold rallies in Florida, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, he bragged about his recovery from COVID-19 and said his health has returned. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

A child dressed as President Donald Trump poses for a photo before Trump's rally at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, near Johnstown, Pa., on October 13. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters demonstrate alongside protesters calling on the president to act on the ongoing conflict in Armenia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Armenian-American protesters and Trump supporters line both sides of the street as they await Trump's arrival to a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach, Calif., on October 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Obama spoke to the crowd of 228 cars in a field for 45 minutes. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Biden supporters listen to Obama during his campaign stop for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Former President Barack Obama arrives to campaign for his former vice president, Joe Biden, at a drive-in-rally at Florida International University in Miami on October 24. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Campaign merchandise is for sale at the Trump campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters wait for the president to arrive and speak. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Trump voted in person in Florida before making his way to Wisconsin for the rally. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Trump holds a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wis., on October 24. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Audience members take photos at the event with Ivanka Trump. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Ivanka Trump gives a thumbs-up as she campaigns for her father. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (L) and White House senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, campaign at Alexander Homestead in Charlotte, N.C., on October 28. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Over the final weekend before the election, while Harris was in Florida, former Vice President Joe Biden was campaigning in Pennsylvania. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Twitter also flagged a tweet from the President on Monday where he criticized the Supreme Court rejecting a request to block an extended deadline for mail-in ballots. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

While in Pennsylvania, the President spoke out against celebrities who have campaigned for Biden in the last month. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

President Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Scranton, Pa., on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Florida is a key battleground state for the presidential election, a state Obama carried in both the 2008 and 2012 elections. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Former President Obama arrives on stage at the Election Eve Close-Out drive-in rally campaigning for his former Vice President, Joe Biden. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Democratic presidential nomimee Joe Biden addresses supporters at a drive-in rally outside of Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Monday, the night before the election. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are satisfied with the way Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ran his campaign and less than half said the same about President Donald Trump, according to a Gallup survey Tuesday.

The poll found that 56% said they're "generally satisfied" with the way Biden's campaign was conducted and 43% said they were dissatisfied. For Trump, 46% said they're satisfied and 53% dissatisfied.

By comparison, just 29% said they were satisfied with the way Trump's campaign had been run at the end of the 2016 campaign. He became the first person since 2000 to win an election with campaign satisfaction ratings lower than his opponent.

Politically, 90% of both Democrats and Republicans expressed satisfaction with their candidates' campaigns.

"Biden and Trump have taken very different approaches to campaigning, on everything from the number of campaign appearances to COVID-19 safety measures to ad spending," Gallup wrote. "Ultimately, though, satisfaction with a campaign is largely a function of one's political party affiliation.

"Much like the president's approval and favorability ratings, overall satisfaction with Trump's campaign tilts negative -- though it comprises nearly total support from Republicans. Biden's campaign enjoys greater standing than Trump's by virtue of political independents' more positive views."

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults nationwide for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.