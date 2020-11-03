News Alert
Election Day 2020 begins as polls open along East Coast to long lines of voters
Obama stumps in Atlanta, Miami for Biden on campaign's final day
Vienna attack: 'Several' killed, many injured, in 'hardest day for Austria'
At least 85 dead in Turkey quake; children pulled from debris alive
Supreme Court rules for activist in suit filed by injured police officer
CBL, one of largest U.S. mall owners, files for bankruptcy
20 years aboard the International Space Station
