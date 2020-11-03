Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris did some last-minute campaigning on Tuesday before watching race results in Delaware later in the evening.

Biden and Harris campaigned across Pennsylvania on Monday in a state that's expected to have a major influence on who wins the White House.

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden opened Election Day by attending church with two granddaughters in Delaware. Biden then traveled to Scranton, Pa., and headed to a union hall in the city for a get-out-the vote event, where he was joined by Sen. Bob Casey -- who, like Biden, is a native of Scranton.

While in Scranton, the former vice president visited his childhood home and signed the living room wall, as he did while campaigning alongside Barack Obama in 2008.

"From this house to the White House, with the grace of God," Biden wrote on the wall Tuesday.

Harris traveled to Michigan, where she sought to remind voters in Metro Detroit of the importance of going to the polls.

"We just want to remind everybody the polls close at 8 o'clock tonight," she said. "It's important everyone votes. It determines the path to the White House and who will be the next president of the United States."

While visiting the Sheet Metal Workers Local 80 labor union alongside Democratic Michigan lawmakers U.S. Rep Brenda Lawrence and U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, Harris said she was visiting "to remind the people of Detroit that they are seen and heard by Joe and me."

"You all are very likely going to make the decision about who is the next president of the United States," she told the workers.

Biden also stopped in Philadelphia before preparing to end the campaign later Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., to watch election returns. His campaign said he will deliver an address to the nation at some point Tuesday night.

The Bidens and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will spend the evening together watching race results.

A stage with video boards has been set up at the Chase Center in Wilmington, where Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in August.