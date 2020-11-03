Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are doing some last-minute campaigning on Tuesday before they settle in to watch race results later in the evening.

Biden and Harris campaigned across Pennsylvania on Monday, a state that's expected to have a major influence on who wins the White House.

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden opened Election Day by attending church with two granddaughters in Delaware. Afterward, Biden traveled to Scranton, Pa., and headed to a union hall in the city for a get-out-the vote event, where he was joined by Sen. Bob Casey -- who, like Biden, is a native of Scranton.

Biden is scheduled to visit Philadelphia later Tuesday, a day after Harris campaigned in the city.

Harris, the vice presidential nominee, was set to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday and visit Detroit to encourage residents to vote, campaign officials said.

Biden will end the campaign later Tuesday in Wilmington, Del., to watch election returns. His campaign said he will deliver an address to the nation at some point Tuesday night. The Bidens, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will spend the evening together watching race results.

A stage with video boards has been set up at the Chase Center in Wilmington, where Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in August.