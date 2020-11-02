Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally in Atlanta Monday to stump for his former vice president, Joe Biden, and other Democrats in a final pre-election get-out-the-vote rally.

Obama will appear at a drive-in rally at Georgia State University's football stadium in an event scheduled to get underway at about 2:20 p.m. EST, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will appear with the former president as the party focuses its attention on a state now seen as a key presidential battleground.

Obama's trip underscores Democrats' belief they have a good chance of taking Georgia's 16 electoral votes and dealing a potentially decisive blow to President Donald Trump's re-election hopes.

Several polls showed Biden and Trump running neck-and-neck in the state. Trump campaigned Sunday in Rome, Ga., seeking to turn out his base of rural conservatives in northwest Georgia.

Ossoff and Warnock are also engaged in tight races that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Polls showed Ossoff running even against incumbent Republican David Perdue.

Georgia's other Senate seat, meanwhile, appeared headed to a Jan. 5 special run-off with Warnock facing either Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler or GOP challenger Rep. Doug Collins.