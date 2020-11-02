Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump touted his commitment to "law and order" during a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday night.

Along with traveling to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Trump returned to Kenosha, Wisc., where he deployed the National Guard in response to protests following the summer's police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was left paralyzed by the incident.

"When the violent mob came to Kenosha, [Joe] Biden opposed sending in the National Guard," Trump said. "And then we sent in the guard and we saved Kenosha."

Following the shooting and unrest, Trump attracted criticism for defending the 17-year-old who's accused of killing two activists during the demonstrations, and for visiting the city against the advice of local and state leaders.

The president also continued his messaging that the nation is "rounding the curve" on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump also tweeted that Biden would turn America into a "prison state."

"Joe Biden is promising to delay the vaccine and turn America into a prison state -- locking you in your home while letting far-left rioters roam free," the president wrote.

"The Biden Lockdown will mean no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July and no future for America's youth. A vote for Biden is a vote for Lockdowns, Layoffs and Misery," he added.

While campaigning on a final stump tour of Pennsylvania earlier in the day, Twitter flagged a tweet from the president in which he criticized a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting a request by Trump's campaign and state Republicans to block an extended deadline for mail-in ballots for the 2020 election.

In the tweet, Trump alleged the decision would "allow rampant and unchecked cheating" and "induce violence in the streets."

RELATED Trump travels to five key states as Election Day draws near

In Pennsylvania, several counties reported that more than 700,000 mail-in ballots had not been received by Monday. More than 2.4 million early ballots have been received, according to the United States Election Project.

"Please do not put ballots in the mail, hand deliver your mail ballot to your county election office, satellite election office or other designated drop box or drop-off location," Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, said Monday. "Do it today. Do not wait."

While in Pennsylvania, Trump dropped celebrity insults, including taking aim at Lady Gaga, who appeared with Biden on Monday in Philadelphia.

"I could tell you plenty of stories about Lady Gaga," Trump said, as the crowd booed. "I know a lot of stories about her."

He then lashed out at Jon Bon Jovi, who campaigned for Biden in Pennsylvania last month.

"Jon Bon Jovi, every time I see him, he kisses my ass: 'Oh, Mr. President,'" Trump said. "But he'll get something out of it, just like everyone is."

Trump also attacked the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James.

"How about basketball?" Trump said. "How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron, very badly. Down 71% and that's with the championship. I didn't watch one shot. I get bored. Back, forth, back, forth. You know why? When they don't respect our country, when they don't respect our flag, nobody wants to watch."

He smiled as the crowd chanted "LeBron James sucks."