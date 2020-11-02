Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will make his final pitch to voters on Monday with rallies in four states -- North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump was scheduled to begin Monday's swing with a rally at an airport in Fayetteville, N.C., marking his second campaign stop in North Carolina in less than a day.

He held a rally Sunday night at Hickory, N.C., about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte -- in his third visit to the state during the 2020 campaign.

In the afternoon, Trump is scheduled to appear for a rally at the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa.

Later, he will visit Traverse City, Mich., to speak at Cherry Capital Airport before moving on to Kenosha, Wis., which erupted in civil unrest during the summer after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Following the shooting and unrest, Trump attracted criticism for defending the 17-year-old boy who's accused of killing two activists during the demonstrations, and for visiting the city against the advice of local and state leaders.

The president will finish Monday with a late-night event in Grand Rapids, Mich., which was also the site of his final campaign visit in 2016.