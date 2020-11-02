Nov. 2 (UPI) -- More than 96 million Americans have already voted ahead of Tuesday's election -- almost twice the number from four years ago, according to an independent election monitor.

The U.S. Elections Project showed that by early Monday afternoon, 61 million mail-in ballots have been received and 35 million voters have cast ballots at in-person early voting centers.

The total number of people who voted early during the 2016 campaign was 50 million.

The Elections Project is maintained by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald.

A similar number was reported by the NBC News Decision Desk/Target Smart, a Democratic political data firm that said almost 94 million Americans had voted as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The early votes so far total nearly 70% of all votes cast in the presidential election four years ago.

Early turnout in Texas and Hawaii has already surpassed those states' entire vote totals from four years ago. Eight other states have seen early vote totals at 90% of their 2016 figures -- Montana, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, New Mexico and Tennessee.

Substantial turnout and long lines for in-person early voting so far reflects changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and what many voters see as a high-stakes election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.