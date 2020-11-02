Google is reminding users to vote in the presidential election in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Google is encouraging users to vote and offers a tool to help find local voting locations in a new election-themed Doodle.

Google's homepage features red, white and blue campaign buttons placed over the company's logo which promote going out to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday.

Clicking on the Doodle will bring users to a tool where they can type in their address to find nearby voting locations and its hours.

"In addition to helping you find your local polling place and ballot drop off boxes, you can also search 'how to vote' for information on different means of voting and what you need to bring with you to vote," Google said.

Google previously used a similar Doodle in September to promote registering to vote.

The vote-counting process for the presidential election could extend beyond election night, with results not known until days or even weeks later due to changes in voter behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.