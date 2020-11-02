Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The parent company of Friendly's restaurants has filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell most assets to investment group Amici Partners Group.

FIC Restaurants said in a statement that nearly all of Friendly's 130 locations will remain open during the process, depending on COVID-19 restrictions. FIC says it hopes the move will save thousands of corporate and franchise jobs.

"Over the last two years, Friendly's has made important strides toward reinvigorating our beloved brand in the face of shifting demographics, increased competition, and rising costs," CEO George Michel said.

"Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity."

The restaurant filed for bankruptcy in District Court in Delaware and listed $50 to $100 million in liabilities and assets of between $1 million and $10 million.

Sunday's filing was the second time in the last decade that the company has filed for bankruptcy. It also filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2011.

"We believe the voluntary bankruptcy filing ... will enable Friendly's to rebound from the pandemic as a stronger business," Michel added.