Nov. 2 (UPI) -- On the final full day of the 2020 campaign, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will barnstorm through Pennsylvania on Monday, placing last-minute focus on a state that's expected to factor heavily into the election outcome.

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will campaign in western Pennsylvania Monday, while Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will attend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania, campaign officials said.

The former vice president will begin Monday with a speech in Cleveland before traveling to Pennsylvania to begin vote canvassing with union members and labor leaders in Beaver County, north of Pittsburgh.

Later Monday he will hold a pair of drive-in rallies in Pittsburgh, including an afternoon event with African American community members and an evening stop that will feature Grammy and Oscar winning pop star Lady Gaga.

Jill Biden will begin with a canvass in Erie before attending get-out-the-vote events in Lawrence and Allegheny counties. She will ultimately join her husband at the evening rally in Pittsburgh.

Biden and Harris have made a number of visits to the Keystone State over the 2020 campaign.

Harris will start with a vote canvassing event in Luzerne County, near Biden's hometown of Scranton, on Monday afternoon. That will be followed by a get-out-the-vote event focusing on the Latin community near Allentown.

The vice presidential nominee will wrap up the campaign schedule Monday with a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, which will feature singer John Legend.

Emhoff is scheduled to attend events in Lancaster, Ephrata, Montgomery and Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia.

With 20 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state in this year's election.