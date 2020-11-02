Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Apple announced Monday it will hold a digital event Nov. 10, at which company is expected to announce its first Mac computers to switch to Apple silicon chips from the Intel processors that it has used since 2005.

The event will be streamed live from its Apple Park headquarters at 10 a.m. PST. Invitations feature the tagline "One More Thing."

Apple held two similar events within the past two months, announcing a new line of Apple Watches and the iPhone 12, its first line of smartphones with 5G.

Earlier this year Apple said it planned to release a new line of Macs with chips designed within the company and based on ARM processors instead of Intel technology.

CEO Tim Cook said in June that the company expected the transition to a custom silicon processor to take to years as it planned its first release by the end of the year.

In the quarter that ended in June, Apple reported $9 billion in Mac sales, up 28% year-over-year.