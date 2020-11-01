Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to visit five states in a whirlwind campaign tour on Sunday just two days before the 2020 presidential election.

Trump began the day with a rally at Michigan's Total Sports Park, with multiple other events planned in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida as he looks to continue to drum up support in key states ahead of Tuesday's election.

The president touted the economy in his first stop of the day citing a report by the Commerce Department on Thursday stating the U.S. gross domestic product grew by 33% between July and October.

"While foreign nations are in freefall, we are creating the world's greatest ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE! Get out and VOTE on November 3rd, so we can keep it going," Trump tweeted alongside a video of the rally.

Following the rally in Michigan, Trump departed for Iowa where he was set to hold a rally at Dubuque Regional Airport before traveling to North Carolina's Hickory Regional Airport followed by events in Rome, Ga., and Opa-Locka, Fla.

Trump's jet setting schedule comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House's coronavirus taskforce, drew a rebuke from the White House by breaking with the president's assertion that the United States is "rounding the turn" on the COVID-19 pandemic by warning of "a whole lot of hurt" in the winter.

His visit to North Carolina also follows the Supreme Court's rejection of two Republican challenges to the state board of elections' decision to extend the deadline to count mail-in ballots until Nov. 13.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump criticized a similar ruling by the high court in the state.