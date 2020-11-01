Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Eta was lingering over the Yucatan Channel early Tuesday after having moved past the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

In its 3 a.m. EST advisory, the National Hurricane Center located Eta 80 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba where it is expected to idle over Tuesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm made landfall in far southern Florida late Sunday and cut power to tens of thousands of customers in the Miami metro area before moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Eta is expected to drift into the Gulf of Mexico starting Tuesday night.

"Eta is stationary, and little overall motion is forecast today, with a slow northward motion is expected Tuesday night through Thursday," the NHC said. "Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday."

A tropical storm watch is still in effect for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Eta has already made history and matched the strength of the strongest storm of the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season -- Hurricane Laura -- when its winds peaked at 150 mph earlier this week. Eta joined the ranks of eight other tropical systems in the Atlantic this season and underwent rapid strengthening, which is defined by a tropical system that experiences an increase its maximum sustained winds by 35 mph within 24 hours.

Hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30.