Tropical Storm Eta is seen moving westward into the Gulf of Mexico early Monday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Eta has moved past the Florida Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said early Monday.

In its 7 a.m. EST advisory, the NHC said Eta was located 55 miles northwest of Tortugas, Fla., and 80 miles northwest of Key West. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west at 13 mph.

The storm made landfall in far southern Florida late Sunday and cut power to tens of thousands of customers in the Miami metro area.

Eta is expected to drift further west into the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen into a hurricane before making a shift in direction that carries it back to the northeast, and possibly back to central and northern Florida.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta will gradually move away from the Florida Keys and south Florida today, and will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday," the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is still in effect for parts of Brevard and Volusia counties in Florida, the Florida Keys and Anna Maria Island.

Eta has already made history and matched the strength of the strongest storm of the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season -- Hurricane Laura -- when its winds peaked at 150 mph earlier this week. Eta joined the ranks of eight other tropical systems in the Atlantic this season and underwent rapid strengthening, which is defined by a tropical system that experiences an increase its maximum sustained winds by 35 mph within 24 hours.

Hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30.