Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a pair of campaign events in Pennsylvania on Sunday as he courts the key swing state before Tuesday's election.

Biden began his trip with a "Souls to the Polls" event, meeting with faith leaders in Philadelphia, followed by one of his campaign's signature "drive-in rallies" in the city, where attendees remain in their cars to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Before supporters blaring horns from the parking lot of the Sharon Baptist Church, Biden urged them to vote "like we never did before."

"Every day is a new reminder of how high the stakes are, of how far the other side will go to try and suppress the turnout, especially here in Philadelphia," he said. "President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania. He knows the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say. If you have your say, he doesn't stand a chance."

RELATED Trump travels to five key states as Election Day draws near

In the evening, Biden greeted supporters during the drive-in rally, telling them that they have to fight to keep their democracy and to prevent Trump from securing a second term.

"In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation. In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. In two days, we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate all across this nation," he said.

The former vice president's latest visit to the state came after President Donald Trump held a rally there on Saturday. Both candidates will hold additional events in Pennsylvania on Monday, with Biden being joined by his running mate, Kamala Harris, as well as her husband, Doug Emhoff, and musician John Legend for another drive-in rally.

Harris on Sunday traveled to Georgia's Gwinett County where she marveled at early voting numbers but said it remained time to "put our feet on that pedal and go" with just two days before the Nov. 3 election. "

"Let's get this thing done. Make sure everyone votes, that they drop off their ballots in drop boxes. Do not put it in the mailbox, put it in the dropbox or vote on Election Day," she said. "There is so much at stake."

Harris went on to say the nation is facing "at least four crises," including the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration's threat to the Affordable Care Act, racial injustice and police violence and climate change.

"This moment will pass and years from now our children, our grandchildren and others, they will look in our eyes, each one of us and they will ask us, 'Where were you at that moment?'" Harris said. "And what we will tell them is so much more than just how we felt. We will tell them what we did."

Sunday's rallies followed the Biden campaign's decision to cancel events scheduled in Texas after video showed motorists displaying pro-Trump flags appeared to make an effort to slow down a Biden campaign bus and run it off the road as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. Neither Biden nor Harris was on the bus.

Campaign officials called 911 during the confrontation and the FBI is investigating the incident, CNN reported.