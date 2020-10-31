Oct. 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump criticized a Supreme Court decision allowing election officials in Pennsylvania and North Carolina to accept late mail-in ballots before a crowd in Bucks County, Pa., on Saturday.

"This decision yesterday, I will tell you, is not a good decision," Trump said, apparently referring to a pair of rulings from Wednesday that would permit officials in two key swing states to accept mail-in ballots for several days after Election Day as long as they're postmarked by Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, officials will be able to accept mail-in ballots for three days after Nov. 3 and in North Carolina, officials will be able to extend the deadline nine days after Election Day.

Trump also appeared to discourage the Pennsylvania audience from voting early.

After painting a picture of what the United States would look like if governed by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden -- including fracking and a nationwide lockdown -- Trump said the only way to stop it is to "show up on Nov. 3."

"Don't worry about the first or second because I know you too well," Trump added.

The Bucks County rally is the first of four Trump planned to hold in the state Saturday.

Later in the day he planned to speak in Reading, Montoursville and Butler.

First lady Melania Trump was scheduled to appear at an event in Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday.

RealClear Politics' average of polls shows Biden leading Trump by 3.7% as of Saturday and the state, which has 20 electoral votes, has historically skewed Democratic.

But in 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was favored to win Pennsylvania, which ultimately went to Trump by a margin of 44,292 votes.

Biden planned to speak in Philadelphia on Sunday, and on Monday he and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., planned to visit "all four corners of the state" on the last full day of campaigning before Election Day.

