Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities extradited 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois to Wisconsin to face two homicide charges for a shooting that left two people dead during police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wis.

An Illinois judge granted the request to send Rittenhouse to Kenosha County Jail on Friday.

Advertisement

The teen's lawyer argued the extradition was a violation of his client's constitutional rights and called for his release from custody.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., was arrested last month and indicted as an adult on charges of being a fugitive from justice, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. He's accused of shooting three people, two fatally, in Kenosha on Aug. 25 during protests that erupted against racial inequality and police brutality after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in the Wisconsin city, leaving him paralyzed.

A complaint said Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, with an AR-15-style rifle near the Civic Center Park where protesters had congregated.

Graphic video of the shooting captured on a cellphone shows Rittenhouse running down the street after having allegedly shot Rosenbaum as people ran after him. While fleeing, Rittenhouse falls, at which point Huber attempts to yank the rifle from the teenager who shoots him. Huber takes a few steps before collapsing to the street.