Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people were without power across the United States in the wake of Hurricane Zeta on Saturday as forecasters predicted temperatures would likely fall to the 30s in South Carolina.

More than 37,000 customers in South Carolina reported outages as of Saturday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

The City of Greenville, S.C., was one of the hardest hit areas with 14,777 outages there alone, Duke Energy's outages summary shows, and power was not expected to be restored until late Sunday night.

The storm downed 80 trees Thursday in Greenville, according to a city statement, and knocked out power to 15 intersections with traffic lights, which have since started to run on generators.

National Weather Service forecasters predict Greenville County's high for Saturday is near 60 degrees, but the low is expected to fall below 40 degrees. Forecasters estimate temperatures will drop into the mid to low 30s Sunday night.

In New Orleans, power was restored to nearly half of 480,000 customers whose power was out Friday, leaving 238,828 in Louisiana in the dark. Most customers were told their services would return by Tuesday, but some in St. Bernard Parish were told they would have to wait until Thursday.

In Georgia, about 140,000 residents remained in the dark Saturday morning after Zeta's strong winds snapped power poles in half Thursday.

Crews have restored power to hundreds of thousands across the state, but utility officials said that it would be another two days until all the power is restored.