Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump criticized leaders in Rochester, Minn., on Friday after he was forced to agree to a smaller rally than he wanted due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

His campaign battled with state and city officials in the hours before the event at Rochester International Airport.

Advertisement

Officials limited the campaign event to 250 invited guests and required a guest list 2 hours before the start. Trump said he planned to have 25,000 attend.

"Your far-left Dem Attorney General, and your Dem Governor tried to shut down our rally, silence the people of Minnesota, and take away your freedom of assembly. They thought we would cancel - but I said NO WAY, I will NEVER abandon the people of Minnesota!" Trump tweeted.

RELATED Democrats eye several Senate races that could flip party control

KTTC-TV in Rochester reported that the city said it had a signed agreement with the Trump campaign that capped attendance at the event and that all guests must be invited.

The campaign said it interpreted the "invited guests" rule to include anyone who signed up to attend in advance. The campaign's plan was to allow only the first 250 of those registered into the event.

The agreement, a signed copy of which was obtained by KTTC, said, "this is not a public event and only invited guests will be allowed on the premises." The document was signed by Republican National Committee Chief Operating Officer Tinna Jackson and Rochester's deputy city administrator, Aaron Parrish.

The Rochester event was the last of three rallies Trump had planned for Friday.

He spoke earlier in the day at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Township, Mich.

He again said the United States is "rounding the corner" on COVID-19, though the country reported its highest number of daily cases Thursday -- 88,500.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 229,000 people and sickened at least 9 million in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Trump said Americans will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in "just a number of weeks."

"Without it, we're still rounding the corner," he said. "We have it. But without it, we round the corner."

Trump also made remarks at a Green Bay, Wis., rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. His appearance there came on the same day that former Packers quarterback Brett Favre endorsed the president.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote," Favre tweeted.