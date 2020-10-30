The nationwide return of the McRib sandwich in a few weeks will be the first in eight years. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- No ribbing! Fast food giant McDonald's is bringing back one of its most popular sandwiches after nearly a decade.

For the first time since 2012, the restaurant is reviving its famous McRib sandwich nationwide, beginning in December.

McDonald's announced the comeback on Friday.

"The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald's since its inception nearly 40 years ago," Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a statement.

"To our customers, it's become more than a delicious, saucy moment... it's a season, and it's taking the Internet by storm. That's why this year, we're proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone."

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

First introduced in 1982, the sandwich has only occasionally returned, mostly in limited availability in certain markets. The rarity of the McRib led to a cult-style following, even from the beginning.

"So far, it's been enthusiastically received, and we're enthusiastic about that," media relations manager Stephanie Skurdy told UPI in 1982 when the sandwich was still in the testing phase.

"We're confident it's going to make it."

Within weeks, it was reported that the new sandwich -- which was developed with an $85,000 research grant -- was making millions of dollars in new business for the pork industry.

Since then, the McRib has returned only sporadically. Last year, the sandwich returned for a month at a few thousand locations. On Dec. 2, every McDonald's from coast to coast will be selling them.

"The wait is over," the chain declared in its announcement.