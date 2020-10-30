Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A good share of American voters are more enthusiastic -- and more worried -- about the presidential election on Tuesday, which a vast majority say is more important than past elections, according to a Gallup survey Friday.

The survey found that almost 70% of registered U.S. voters say they're enthusiastic about casting a ballot than in prior years, up from 50% in 2016.

The survey found that Democrats voiced more enthusiasm than Republicans. Three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 66% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said they're enthusiastic.

"Democrats have a clear edge over Republicans on enthusiasm," Gallup wrote. "While not quite as large as Democrats' 15-percentage-point enthusiasm advantage in 2008 when Barack Obama was running for the first time, the current nine-point spread contrasts with a near tie in 2016 and Republican advantages in 2012 and 2000."

At the same time, Gallup said 64% of voters said they're also afraid of what will happen if their preferred candidate loses the election -- the highest share on record. The previous high, 55%, was set in 2012.

The fear factor was almost the same among Democratic and Republican voters -- about two-thirds, also record highs.

"Driving this election anxiety, 77% of voters, including roughly equal proportions of Republicans and (77%) and Democrats (79%), agree with the statement that the stakes in this year's election are higher than in previous years," Gallup added. "This matches the level from 2008 but is higher than in other years when the question has been asked."

Gallup also found that 46% of Democrats said they have already voted and 28% said they'd vote before election day. Conversely, 26% of Republicans said they have already voted and 29% said they planned to vote early.

The survey found that 42% of Republicans and 24% of Democrats said they plan to vote on Election Day.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 registered voters in every state and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 16-27 and the survey has a margin of error of 4 points.