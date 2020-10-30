People stand near a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea Friday. Photo by Demiroren News Agency/EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A 7-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea on Friday rocked Turkey and Greece, killing at least eight, injuring 200 and prompting officials to issue a tsunami warning.

The epicenter was 11 miles off the coast of Turkey's Izmir province at a depth of 10 miles. The earthquake could be felt in Turkey's largest city of Istanbul and Greece's capital of Athens.

Tunc Soyer, the mayor of Izmir city, said there have been no reports of casualties there, but about 20 buildings have been damaged.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the Bornova and Bayrakli districts sustained damage to buildings as well, with no reports of deaths.

"Our teams continue their screening and interventions in the field," Soylu said. The province's governor said 70 people were rescued from debris.

The Kanddilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Bogazici University warned people to stay away from damaged buildings because of the potential of aftershocks.

"There could be secondary earthquakes of up to 5.8 magnitudes and a strong tremor could knock down already damaged buildings," the observatory's Manager Dogan Kalafat said.

On Greece's Samos island, the earthquake wrecked buildings, including a church, and cracked roads.

"People are panicking and have spilled out into the street," Samos Deputy Mayor Giorgos Dionysiou said, calling the scene on the island "chaos." He said older buildings sustained the heaviest damage.