Bourbon Street in the New Orleans French Quarter is empty as Hurricane Zeta approached on Wednesday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

St. Ann Street in the New Orleans French Quarter is seen empty on Wednesday as Hurricane Zeta approached the area. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Interstate 10 in New Orleans is seen nearly empty as Hurricane Zeta approached the area on Wednesday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Debris from Hurricane Zeta is seen on Oak Street in Biloxi, Miss., on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of City of Biloxi/Facebook

Downed trees and debris are seen on a street following Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans late Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the City of NOLA/Facebook

A fallen tree branch holds down power lines and blocks in vehicles after Hurricane Zeta passed over in Mobile, Ala., on Thursday. Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE

A worker inspects a power line after Hurricane Zeta passed through New Orleans, leaving thousands of people without electricity. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

A resident walks past a building that partially collapsed during Hurricane Zeta in the New Orleans area. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

New Orleans residents look over damage and downed trees Thursday after Hurricane Zeta passed through the area. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

A resident looks at electrical transformers that fell onto a car during Hurricane Zeta the day after the storm passed through the New Orleans area on Thursday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Over 2 million homes and businesses in five states were without power Thursday after Hurricane Zeta came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.

More than 2 million power customers in Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma didn't have electricity, according to Poweroutage.us' afternoon update. Georgia had the most customers in the dark with 632,542 outages. Louisiana had over 450,000; Alabama and North Carolina each over 350,000; and Oklahoma over 290,000.

New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street was dark on Thursday, along with almost 80% of the city.

Power utility Entergy said about 10% of New Orleans customers may have to wait as long as 10 days before electricity is restored.

RELATED New Orleans reports first death from Hurricane Zeta

Hundreds of uprooted trees were blamed for the majority of the outages as officials reported debris scattered across major thoroughfares.

Hurricane Zeta lashed southeastern Louisiana as the eye passed over the state Wednesday night. Tropical storm warnings covered the affected states, plus North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

By Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Zeta was still packing gusty winds as it moved northeast toward North Carolina and Virginia.

At least three people have died in the storm, including a 55-year-old man in New Orleans, who was electrocuted when he touched a live power line.

A man drowned at a marina in Biloxi, Miss., while shooting a video of the storm and another died when a tree fell on a mobile home in Cherokee County, Ga.

In New Orleans, officials warned people to beware of downed power lines and possible live wires on roads. Although there were no reports of significant flooding in the city, there was coastal flooding and some vessels broke loose from barges, damaging bridges.

Across the state, power outages posed a problem for polling places, and Gov. John Bel Edwards said restoring power there should be a priority.

A task force was assembled to ensure people have alternate polling places if those in the dark remain out of service.

Zeta was mainly a wind event, according to Edwards, who added that Grand Isle along the Louisiana coast suffered the most flooding damage, but it was due to storm surge, not rainfall.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Edwards said Thursday that out of 3,394 residents being sheltered, only 76 of them evacuated because of Zeta.

Most evacuees have been displaced since August from Laura across six hotels in New Orleans, according to the governor's office.

Edwards added that more than 1,500 National Guard members have been activated and more than 5,000 linemen were staged to begin recovery and power restoration.

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala., said in a Facebook post that it had received reports from local officials of "significant to major damage" in Clarke County, about 80 miles north.

"Ambulance building destroyed. Windows blown in several homes and businesses. Numerous trees on homes and cars," the post read.