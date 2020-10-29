Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 2 million homes and businesses in five states were without power early Thursday after Hurricane Zeta arrived over land in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.

Roughly 1.4 million power customers in Louisiana and Georgia didn't have electricity, according to Poweroutage.us. Other widespread outages were reported in Alabama, Mississippi and northwest Florida.

New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street was dark on Thursday, along with almost 80% of the city.

Power utility Entergy said about 10% of New Orleans customers may have to wait as long as 10 days before electricity is restored.

RELATED New Orleans reports first death from Hurricane Zeta

Hundreds of uprooted trees were blamed for the majority of the outages as officials reported debris scattered across major thoroughfares.

Hurricane Zeta lashed southeastern Louisiana as the eye passed over the state Wednesday night. Tropical storm warnings covered the affected states, plus North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

By Thursday morning, now-Tropical Storm Zeta was still packing gusty winds as it moved northeast toward North Carolina and Virginia.

At least three people have died in the storm, including a 55-year-old man in New Orleans who was electrocuted when he touched a live power line.

A man drowned at a marina in Biloxi, Miss., while shooting a video of the storm and another died when a tree fell on a mobile home in Cherokee County, Ga.