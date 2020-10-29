Oct. 29 (UPI) -- More than three quarters of a million U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report on Thursday.

The report listed 751,000 new claims for the week ending Oct. 24, a decrease of 40,000 from the previous week.

Advertisement

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 4,000.

Most economists expected about 800,000 new claims.

The department said there are 7.6 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.

Thursday's unemployment report and the Commerce Department's third-quarter assessment are the final economic measures that will come before the presidential election on Tuesday.