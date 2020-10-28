Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, Google head Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify in Congress on Wednesday as a Senate panel examines laws that protect social networks from liability for the content of users' posts.

The trio will appear remotely before the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation for the hearing, titled "Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?," which begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

Panel members are seeking answers about how tech companies moderate content on their platforms.

At issue is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says platforms are mere conduits for users' content users and the companies don't have to moderate.

"The hearing will examine whether [the law] has outlived its usefulness in today's digital age," the committee wrote. "It will also examine legislative proposals to modernize the decades-old law, increase transparency and accountability among big technology companies for their content moderation practices, and explore the impact of large ad-tech platforms on local journalism and consumer privacy."

Republicans have accused tech companies of blocking conservative content and President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about Twitter flagging a number of his tweets as inaccurate or misleading.

Democrats have criticized Facebook and Twitter for allowing "bot" accounts to spread misinformation, including many based overseas, including Russia.

In prepared remarks, Dorsey said Section 230 allows small companies to compete and that repealing the law "could collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies."

Zuckerberg called for more government guidance for social media platforms, including an update of Section 230 instead of a repeal. He added that censorship would be even stricter if platforms had to police content.

"Without Section 230, platforms could potentially be held liable for everything people say," he said.

"We believe in giving people a voice, even when that means defending the rights of people we disagree with," Zuckerberg added. "Free expression is central to how we move forward together as a society."

Zuckerberg, Pichai and other tech leaders were questioned in a House antitrust investigation in July.