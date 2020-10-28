Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg told Senate lawmakers Wednesday he favors updating a federal law that shields social media platforms from liability connected to user content.

Zuckerberg appeared remotely before the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation for a hearing that sought to examine whether the federal law "enables bad behavior" by technology companies.

Zuckerberg was joined by testimony from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.

In his opening statement, Zuckerberg credited the decades-old law, known as "Section 230," with "creating the Internet as we know it."

"The Internet has also evolved," he added. "And I think that Congress should update the law to make sure that it is working as intended."

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields social platforms from liability by saying they are mere conduits for users' content that the companies are under no obligation to moderate.

Republicans have complained about tech companies blocking conservative content. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly complained about Twitter flagging his tweets as inaccurate or misleading, has called for eliminating Section 230 entirely.

Likewise, Democrats have criticized Facebook and Twitter for allowing "bot" accounts to spread misinformation across social media -- including many that are based overseas, including Russia.

Zuckerberg said updating the law should require that platforms provide more transparency on how their content moderation policies work.

"Another would be [to] separate 'good actors' from 'bad actors' by making sure that companies can't hide behind Section 230 to avoid responsibility," he said.

"We're open to working with Congress on these ideas and more, and I hope the changes that you make will ring true to the intent and spirit of Section 230."

In his prepared remarks, Dorsey said the law allows small companies to compete in the market and that a repeal could "collapse how we communicate on the Internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies."

"Without Section 230, platforms could potentially be held liable for everything people say," he added.

The panel is trying to learn whether the law has "outlived its usefulness in today's digital age" and evaluate the platforms' efforts to police content and impacts on local journalism and consumer privacy.

Zuckerberg and Pichai last appeared together in Congress in July, when they were joined by other tech leaders to testify in an antitrust hearing.