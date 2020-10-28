Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Zeta ripped through Louisiana after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The powerful Category 2 storm packing 110-mph winds lashed Louisiana as the eye passed over the state on Wednesday evening, with tropical storm warnings extending to more than 600 miles and covering Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Hurricane warnings were issued for metropolitan New Orleans and other parts of southeastern Louisiana ahead of the storm's arrival, which forecasters warned would bring life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and heavy rains.

"It's coming fast and it's coming strong," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "This is not a drill."

There were 482,775 customers without power in Louisiana, with the neighboring states of Texas and Oklahoma both reporting between 50,000 and 80,000 outages, according to poweroutage.us.

Officials in the Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes in Louisiana issue mandatory evacuation orders for coastal areas and places outside major levees, while New Orleans issued voluntary evacuations for similar areas.

"I don't think we're going to be as lucky with this one," said Collin Arnold, New Orlean's emergency preparedness director.

The Gulf Coast was also hit by Hurricanes Laura, Marco, Sally and Delta this year, as well as Tropical Storms Cristobal, Fay and Beta.

"We've had a lot of near misses this year," New Orleans's Cantrell tweeted Wednesday. "Pretty clear now that [Zeta] will be a direct hit in [New Orleans]. Finish your preparations this morning. Conditions will deteriorate in the afternoon."

New Orleans Public Schools canceled in-person classes for Wednesday.

In Jefferson Parish, officials said nearly 300 drainage pumps and pumping stations are operational and ready for the storm.

Prior to the storm's arrival, thousands in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama finished preparations including stuffing sandbags, installing shutters and stocking supplies.

In New Orleans, the city's transit authority suspended all ferry service after final scheduled runs Tuesday night and all parking restrictions were lifted.

At the harbor in Gulfport, Miss., holiday light displays and a Santa's Village were hastily dismantled and packed away ahead of the storm.

"[We're] making sure that we protect any of our power components that we have out here by taking those up so the water doesn't get to those," Gulfport Special Events Coordinator Catherine Hasty told WLBT-TV.

On Dauphin Island in Alabama, residents prepared for storm surge and flooding. The island is still cleaning up from Hurricane Sally.

"There's still piles of trash everywhere," resident Rhett King told WPMI-TV.

"Here we go again."

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said the greatest concerns are flooding and power outages. Hundreds of thousands of customers are expected to lose electricity as Zeta passes through.