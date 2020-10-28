Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 700 points in early trading Wednesday morning as investors continued to fret over bad news surrounding spread of the coronavirus.

Infection increases in the United States and in Europe soured traders on a quick recovery. The Dow lost roughly 2.6% of its value during morning trading.

The Nasdaq Composite lost more than 300 points for a loss of nearly 3%. The S&P 500 followed, losing almost 100 points, an average loss of more than 2.6%.

"Investors' hopes that the COVID pandemic would not force further stringent mitigations measures and/or potential wholesale lockdowns that would push global economies back into 'low-consumption mode' appear to be coming under challenge," said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX. "Avoiding these stringent measures has been a major tenant of the bullish thesis, particularly for those looking to value stocks and for a steeper yield curve."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants in Chicago, the country's third-largest city, to shut down indoor services starting Friday. Outdoor restaurant services must close by 11 p.m. because of the dramatic rise of cases in the state.

In Denver, the largest city in the Rocky Mountain region, officials this week cut restaurant indoor operating capacity to 25% from 50%. The new restrictions will force gyms, offices and other buildings to cut back indoor hours as well.