Trader Joe's announced the recall of certain frozen fish products sold in 19 states that were incorrectly packaged without warnings for milk and wheat allergens. Photo courtesy of Trader Joe's

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Trader Joe's has recalled packages of frozen fish sold in 19 states for undeclared wheat and milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said 10-ounce packages of Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut produced by Seattle-based Orca Bay Foods did not list wheat and milk ingredients, which could lead to the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in people who eat the product.

The packages, with SKU No. 00503822, were sold in Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The packages have a code 537312620 and "Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021" printed on the box end.

Trader Joe's said in a statement that no illnesses or allergic reactions were reported from the products to date.

The company is destroying up to 4,450 pounds, or 356 cases, of the product that was incorrectly labeled.

Consumers who have purchased the frozen halibut are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the company said.