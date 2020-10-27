Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Philadelphia police shot and killed a Black man waving a knife toward them, prompting overnight protests in the city and leaving some 30 officers injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday afternoon was captured on video, leading to the protests against police brutality and racial bias.

The video showed two Philadelphia police officers pointing guns and moving away from Wallace as he walks toward them with a knife in hand. Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wallace was "brandishing" the knife and "waving it erratically."

Police shot Wallace, causing him to drop the knife.

"Upon being struck, the male immediately dropped the knife and was scooped up by one of the discharging officers who took him into his police car, drove him over to Presbyterian Hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," Gripp said.

Police were originally called to the residence in West Philadelphia for a report of a man with a weapon.

The footage, though, prompted protests and looting that became violent Monday night. Some protesters threw objects at officers, causing dozens of injuries. One officer was hospitalized with a broken leg and other injuries after a pickup truck intentionally struck her, police said.

Authorities said protesters also set fire to five police vehicles and one fire vehicle.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said authorities arrested 91 people during the protests, 11 for assaults on officers and 76 for burglary.

The unrest comes after months of ongoing demonstrations in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier in the year.

President Donald Trump has called for "law and order" and deployed federal agencies to certain cities to respond to the unrest.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News on Tuesday that the White House is again "prepared to deploy" federal resources to Philadelphia in response to Monday's protests.

"We're monitoring the situation closely," she said. "President Trump will not tolerate any violence directed at America's law enforcement. And, look, the actual case, we're going to let the facts play out, let the investigation play out, but we will not tolerate lawlessness in our streets."