Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Orders for core capital goods in the United States increased by almost 2% last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The department said orders saw 1.9% growth in September. In August, growth was 0.4%.

Manufactured durable goods increased by $4.3 billion.

September was the fifth consecutive month of increases in the manufactured durable goods sector.

Not including transportation, new orders advanced 0.8%. Without defense orders, the rise was 3.4%.

Orders for core capital goods, for service-specific items like aircraft, computers and infrastructure, indicate how much businesses use on a daily basis.

Tuesday's report said unfilled orders for manufactured goods decreased by $2.6 billion, or 0.2%. Unfilled orders have been down six of the last seven months.

Many analysts expect a slowdown in the capital goods sector in the fourth quarter due to rising COVID-19 cases nationwide.