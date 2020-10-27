Daimler and Waymo said Tuesday they have reached an agreement to develop trucks using level 4 autonomous technology. Photo courtesy of Waymo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Daimler Trucks and Waymo announced a partnership Tuesday to bring self-driving trucks to market.

The partnership will combine Waymo's automated driver technology, dubbed "The World's Most Experience Driver," with Daimler Trucks engineering skills to enable autonomous driving of Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia.

The Level 4 autonomous technology will enable the semitractor trailer to drive itself without a human in pre-defined areas, Tech Crunch reported.

"The market is massive; I think in the United States, $700-800 billion a year is spent on the trucking industry. It's continuing to grow every single year," Boris Sofman, Waymo director of engineering and head of trucking, told Tech Crunch earlier this month. "And there's a huge shortage of drivers today, which is only going to increase over the next period of time. It's just such a clear need."

The plan is to bring the self-driving trucks to market "in the coming years," according to Waymo.

"We have the highest regard for Daimler's engineering skills and broad global truck product portfolio, and so we look forward to scaling the Waymo Driver, together with our new partner, to improve road safety and logistics in the worlds' roadways," Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in a statement.