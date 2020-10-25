Tropical Storm Zeta is seen in the southern Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday after crossing over the southeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. It will make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane sometime Wednesday, forecasters say. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Hurricane Zeta weakened to a tropical storm early Tuesday after making landfall on the southeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, but is expected to restrengthen before it gets to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory that Zeta was located 85 miles southeast of Progreso, Mexico, and 560 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, just 4 mph shy of hurricane strength, and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

The storm made landfall on the tip of the peninsula late Monday, bringing heavy rains and hurricane conditions to the area. It is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere on the Gulf Coast between eastern Louisiana and western Alabama on Wednesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight," the NHC said in its advisory. "Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night."

A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama border and Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.

Zeta is heading for a portion of the Gulf Coast that has already had to deal with four named tropical systems this year -- Laura, Marco, Sally and Delta.

Marco, Sally and Delta all made landfall along the Louisiana coast, while Sally struck just east along the Alabama coast. Marco was the only storm that did not make landfall as a hurricane.