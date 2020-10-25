Hurricane Zeta is seen in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 1 storm. It is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Zeta has restrengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, forecasters said.

In its 4 a.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Zeta was located 320 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 355 miles south of New Orleans. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northwest at 17 mph.

Zeta had weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday after moving over the southeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. It gained enough steam and became a hurricane again early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon.

"On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will approach the northern Gulf coast this morning and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana this afternoon," the NHC said in its advisory. "Zeta will move close to the Mississippi coast this evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

"A few tornadoes are expected this afternoon through tonight over southeastern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the western Panhandle of Florida."

A hurricane warning is in effect between Morgan City, La., and the Mississippi-Alabama border and for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans, the NHC said.

The NHC said Zeta is gaining strength and life-threatening storm surge and strong winds will arrive on the Gulf Coast midday Wednesday. The storm would reach Category 2 strength once it reaches maximum sustained winds of 96 mph.