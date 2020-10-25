Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday with a little more than a week to go before the 2020 presidential election.

Trump will speak on the grounds of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 1 p.m. in the state which he ceded to his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement

He previously held a rally at the airport in August, while last week Vice President Mike Pence visited the state for a rally in the city of Portsmouth and the president's son, Eric Trump, held an event in Manchester.

Supporters had already begun to gather outside the airport on Sunday morning in anticipation of Trump's arrival.

Trump then plans to campaign at Banger International Airport in Maine before returning to the White House on Sunday night. The president and first lady Melania Trump will host a Halloween event at the White House.

Pence is set to travel to North Carolina on Sunday for a rally in the city of Kinston, despite his chief of staff, Marc Short and one of his top political advisers Marty Obst, testing positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Trump engaged in a whirlwind tour across the country holding rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Trump continued to play down the threat of COVID-19 on these campaign stops, alleging that concern over the pandemic has been "prolonged" to damage his campaign.

"By the way, on Nov. 4, you won't hear about it anymore," Trump said, alleging discussion of the pandemic which has sickened 8.6 million Americans and killed more than 224,000 would stop after the election.

Prior to setting out for these rallies, Trump cast his ballot at a library in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he continued to undermine faith in the integrity of mail-in ballots.

"It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that," Trump said. "Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that."