Zeta was about 290 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and about 275 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning. Photo courtesy NOAA

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- With the formation of Tropical Storm Zeta in the western Caribbean on Sunday morning, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has now tied the record number of named storms from 2005.

Only one other storm in history has been named Zeta, with Tropical Storm Zeta forming on Dec. 28, 2005. That Zeta was also the second tropical system on record to exist during two different years, as it continued to churn in the Atlantic until Jan. 6, 2006. The name Eta and every name used from Greek Alphabet for naming tropical systems after it have never been used.

Advertisement

Residents all along the Gulf Coast should pay close attention for yet another potential landfall from a tropical system. This would be the 11th tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. in 2020. Hurricane Delta was number 10, which broke the record of 9 from 1916.

The National Hurricane Center is projecting the storm to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and reach the central Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday.

Tropical Depression 28 formed 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Saturday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. By early Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 28 had further intensified, officially becoming Tropical Storm Zeta. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the province of Pinar del Rio in Cuba and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Advertisement

In the 2 p.m. advisory, Zeta was about 275 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and about 255 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 49 mph and was stationary.

Zeta is expected to gradually intensify through midweek, clipping the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula as a strong tropical storm or perhaps even a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the province of Pinar del Rio in Cuba and the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. A hurricane watch is also in effect for the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula.

"Moisture from Zeta will bring rounds of heavy rainfall all the way from the eastern Yucatan Peninsula to areas as far east as South Florida through Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.

Some parts of western Cuba and South Florida, as well as the Florida Keys will see rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm). This can lead to some isolated mudslides in the mountainous terrain of Cuba, while coastal areas could a few waterspouts associated with the heaviest downpours and thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain will fall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula, near where Zeta is expected to make landfall and cross the peninsula. Here, 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 14 inches. Widespread flooding of street and poor-drainage areas should be expected. Rough surf and some storm surge flooding should also be expected along the southern and eastern coast of the peninsula.

Advertisement

Strong and damaging winds will also slam the eastern Yucatan Peninsula as Zeta moves by. Locally damaging wind gusts could also reach far western Cuba. The strongest winds will be along and near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, where wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are anticipated, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph.

Widespread damage to trees and power lines should be expected in this area, with some damage to poorly constructed buildings as well. Within the larger swath of 40-60 mph wind gusts, damage will be more isolated, but there can still be some downed trees and power lines and roof damage.

Given the impacts from rain, wind and storm surge to the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta will be rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes. This scale, developed by AccuWeather, provides a more comprehensive outlook for impacts from tropical storms and hurricanes on land areas than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is based solely on wind speed.

After lashing the western Caribbean, Zeta will emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico and set its sights on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"As Zeta emerges in southern Gulf, conditions are expected to remain favorable for it to continue strengthening for a time, reaching hurricane strength," Doll said. However, Zeta is expected to meet more hostile conditions as it moves farther north in the Gulf.

"A powerful storm system over Texas early this week should steer this system north toward the central or eastern Gulf Coast. This will also increase wind shear across the Gulf of Mexico, which may prevent further strengthening of the system, or even cause it to begin weakening," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Advertisement

Even though Zeta is expected to lose enough wind intensity to go back to being a tropical storm before landfall, forecasters warn that residents along the central and eastern Gulf Coast should not let their guard down.

Heavy rainfall and storm surge flooding will still be a threat along much of the central and eastern Gulf Coast. Near where Zeta makes landfall strong wind gusts will threaten to bring down trees and power lines. Isolated tornadoes will also be a threat in the Southeast during the second half of the week.

Zeta is heading for a portion of the Gulf Coast that has already had to deal with 4 different named tropical systems this year in Laura, Marco, Sally and Delta. Marco, Sally and Delta all made landfall along the Louisiana coast, while Sally struck just east along the Alabama coast. Marco was the only storm of the 4 that did not make landfall as a hurricane.

his would also be the 11th tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. in 2020. Hurricane Delta was number 10, which broke the record of 9 from 1916.

While forecasters warn residents of the central and eastern Gulf to closely monitor the progress of Zeta, the reach of Zeta's impacts will reach far inland across the U.S., and will begin to arrive even before the center of Zeta does.

"Heavy rain is by far going to be the most widespread impact from Zeta in the United States," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Niki LoBiondo.

Advertisement

"As Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast and then moves inland, it will interact with the non-tropical storm system moving east out of Texas and a front situated along the Ohio Valley into the Northeast. Zeta will also provide copious amounts of tropical moisture. These factors will then work together to wring out that moisture over much of the eastern U.S., with a large swath of potentially flooding rainfall late in the week."

For some, however, the potentially for heavy rain has a silver lining. Much of the Northeast remains in drought, with severe drought over parts of southern New England.

"The potential exists for some of the areas in drought in the Northeast to get over 2 inches of rain," LoBiondo said.

Heavy rain will spread into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valley Wednesday, before Zeta even makes landfall. The heaviest rainfall totals will be focused near where Zeta tracks through the Southeast, as well as near the front that will be situated from the Midwest to the Northeast. Moisture being forced up the Appalachian Mountains will also lead to heavy rainfall in that region.

Flash flooding will be a threat across much of the area where the heaviest rain totals are expected, especially in places with steeper terrain like the Appalachians. Ponding on roads and in poor-drainage area will likely be widespread, especially in communities where falling leaves clog storm drains.

Due to the widespread nature of heavy rain, some river flooding may also develop by the end of the week.

Advertisement

"From the mid-Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southern New England southward, pretty much everyone is going to get a good soaking at some point during the second half of the week," LoBiondo said.

"While still too far in the future to know for sure, there's even a chance this storm could end as snow in the Northeast by Friday."