Hurricane Zeta is seen in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning on a path toward southeastern Louisiana, where it's expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Zeta has continued to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring life-threatening conditions to southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday, forecasters said.

In its 7 a.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Zeta was located 265 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 295 miles southwest of New Orleans. It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane, and was moving north at 17 mph.

The storm would attain Category 2 strength once it reaches maximum sustained winds of 96 mph.

Zeta had weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday after moving over the southeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. It gained enough steam to become a hurricane again early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon and bring severe weather conditions to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the far west of the Florida Panhandle.

"On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will approach the northern Gulf Coast this morning and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana this afternoon," the NHC said in its advisory. "Zeta will move close to the Mississippi coast this evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday."

"A few tornadoes are expected this afternoon through tonight over southeastern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Panhandle of Florida," it added.

A hurricane warning is in effect between Morgan City, La., and the Mississippi-Alabama border and for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans, the NHC said.

The NHC said Zeta is gaining strength and life-threatening storm surge and strong winds will arrive on the Gulf Coast.