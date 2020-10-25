Hurricane Zeta is seen in the western Caribbean early Monday as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico and, ultimately, the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Zeta lashed the western Caribbean with heavy winds and rains as it threatens the U.S. Gulf Coast with yet another serious storm.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT advisory that Zeta was located 25 miles east of Tulum, Mexico and 625 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving northwest at 13 mph.

The NHC said the storm is "rapidly strengthening" and brought hurricane conditions across parts of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night.

"On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday," the NHC said in its update early Monday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Cozumel and from Tulum to Dzilam in Mexico, the NHC said.

Zeta is heading for a portion of the Gulf Coast that has already had to deal with four named tropical systems this year -- Laura, Marco, Sally and Delta.

Marco, Sally and Delta all made landfall along the Louisiana coast, while Sally struck just east along the Alabama coast. Marco was the only storm that did not make landfall as a hurricane.

"Between Tuesday night and Thursday, storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches is expected across portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, southern Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta," the NHC said.

"The expected rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding."

