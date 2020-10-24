Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Navy training plane crashed in Baldwin County, Ala., near an elementary school, killing the two people on board and setting a home on fire, military officials said.

Navy spokesman Cmdr. Zach Harrell said the two people who died were part of the plane's crew and there were no casualties on the ground. The Navy T-6B Texan II crashed in the town of Foley near Magnolia Springs Elementary School.

"The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification," a statement from the Naval Air Forces said. "The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities."

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office confirmed one home sustained fire damage from the crash but did not give other details. Several vehicles on the ground were damaged as well.