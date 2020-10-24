Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's investigating an outbreak of listeria possibly linked to deli-style meats that has caused at least one death.

The outbreak has sickened 10 people, all of whom were hospitalized, in Florida, Massachusetts and New York. The death was reported in Florida.

Advertisement

The CDC said all those who were sick reported eating Italian-style meats, including salami, mortadella and prosciutto. The sick said they purchased both prepackaged meats and those sliced at a deli counter.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a specific type of deli meat or common supplier linked to illness," the agency said.

The CDC advised those who are at a higher risk of becoming sick with listeriosis to avoid eating deli meats unless they're cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause early delivery or miscarriage.