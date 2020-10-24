Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple in their 80s died this week after the growing East Troublesome Fire overtook their home near Grand Lake, local officials said.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said emergency workers found the bodies of Lyle Hileman, 86, and Marylin Hileman, 84, at the site of their destroyed home.

"This couple had been contacted and actually refused to evacuate, wanting to stay with the house that they'd had for many years in their family," Schroetlin said in a Facebook video posted late Friday.

The Hilemans last had contact with their family members late Wednesday, and the home was destroyed by Thursday.

The East Troublesome Fire sparked to life Oct. 14 and quickly exploded to more than 188,389 acres as of early Saturday -- the second-largest wildfire in the state's history. It's 45% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze is situated in Rocky Mountain Park, nearing the town of Estes Park. It's within miles of the boundaries of the Cameron Peak Fire to the north.

The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in Colorado history at 206,977 acres as of Saturday morning and 60% containment. It covers a swath of Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest and was nearing the town of Masonville, just outside Fort Collins.

Evacuations have been ordered throughout Northern Colorado as several wildfires burn through the region. Forecasters said cooler temperatures and expected snow should help firefighting efforts.