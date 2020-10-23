Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have accused a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois, an anti-government group, of firing bullets into a Minneapolis police building during protests against the police killing of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota charged Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, with one count of rioting. He was arrested Wednesday in San Antonio and made his first appearance before a federal magistrate there.

Prosecutors said they reviewed a video of protests on May 28 in Minneapolis showing Hunter firing 13 rounds from an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building.

Hunter allegedly was one of several Boogaloo Bois who discussed traveling to Minneapolis to act as an armed militia during anti-police brutality protests and to commit "crimes of violence."

Prosecutors said Hunter returned to San Antonio after the Minneapolis protest and posted on social media about his participation.

Police were tipped off to Hunter's association with the Boogaloo Bois after a June 3 traffic stop in Austin in which officers said they observed him wearing a tactical vest containing six loaded magazines for an AK-47-style assault rifle and found several firearms in the front and back seats of the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed his connection to another member, Steven Carrillo, who was charged with murder for the death of federal protective security officer David Patrick Underwood on May 29 in Oakland, Calif.