If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (C) meets with Pence (L) and McConnell. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's confirmation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's nomination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the decision to go ahead with Barrett's confirmation hearings as a constitutional duty. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is running for vice president, speaks via video during Monday's hearing as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens. Harris criticized the decision to hold the hearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The hearings are expected to last four days. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett is sworn in for the hearing. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's youngest daughter, Juliet Barrett (L), stands with her father, Jesse Barrett, behind the judge. The Barretts have seven children. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Barrett, 48, removes her mask to speak. Pool Photo by Win McNamee//UPI | License Photo

Barrett delivers her opening remarks on October 12. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speak before the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Her husband, Jesse Barrett (R), and son John Peter sit behind her. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett introduces members of her family to the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (R) speaks at the hearing. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Barrett removes her face mask when she returns from a break. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett sits in front of her family. Pool photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Cruz speaks during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Barrett told the committee members she would be able to set aside her own strong religious beliefs and rule with impartiality on all legal matters presented to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks with a tweet displayed from President Donald Trump during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Barrett refused to answer questions about her opinion of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. "It would be wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge," she said. Pool Photo By Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wears a face mask designed like the Texas flag as Barrett appears before the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sen. John Cornyn (L), R-Texas, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., participate in the third day of hearings. Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Barrett smiles as she answers questions. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) confers with Feinstein during the third day of Barrett's confirmation hearings. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's family members are seated behind her during the hearing. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., attend the committee's executive business meeting. Pool Photo By Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., delivers remarks during the confirmation hearing. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

American Bar Association representative Pamela J. Roberts (R) testifies before the committee on Barrett's legal qualifications to ascend to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes part in a meeting before witness testimony. Pool Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo

Laura Wolk, a former law clerk for Barrett, testifies to the committee. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Professor Saikrishna Prakash of the University of Virginia School of Law testifies in favor of Barrett's confirmation. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Pool Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators wear "Handmaid's Tale" costumes as they protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The costumes are a reference to the Hulu adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel, which depicts a world in which women are stripped of their rights. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Supporters rally in support of Barrett's nomination outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., during the committee's final day of hearings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on October 21. Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett wears a protective mask as she meets with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on October 21. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after President Donald Trump nominated her for the U.S. Supreme Court, the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation and sent it to the full Senate for a final vote.

Her nomination now approved by the committee, it will advance for a full Senate vote, which Republican leader Mitch McConnell said will occur on Monday.

The panel's 12 Republican members voted in favor of Barrett's nomination and all 10 Democratic members boycotted the hearing and did not vote.

Trump nominated Barrett to the high court on Sept. 26 to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week earlier.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Wednesday that Democrats in the chamber would boycott the "illegitimate markup" of Barrett's nomination and not provide the required quorum. But Republicans had the ability to make a procedural change and approve the appointment.

Schumer also said he would force a vote to adjourn the Senate until after the Nov. 3 election, a move aimed at preventing the chamber from giving Barrett a final vote.

"We are not going to have business as usual here in the Senate while Republicans try to use an illegitimate process to jam through a Supreme Court nominee," he wrote.

Democrats have accused Republicans of hypocrisy after McConnell blocked former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, arguing that no justice should be nominated in a presidential election year.

Republicans have argued that Barrett's nomination is different because they control both the Senate and the presidency.

Before she died, Ginsburg also expressed a wish that her successor be chosen by whoever wins the presidency on Nov. 3.

Barrett, a 48-year-old judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, last week was grilled by Democrats about her stances on various issues, including the landmark abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade and the Affordable Care Act, as her confirmation would grant conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.

Her nomination has also been a regular topic during presidential debates, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden has opposed her confirmation.

"The American people have a right to have a say in who this Supreme Court nominee is and that say occurs when they vote for United States senators and when they vote for president of the United States," Biden said during the first debate in September. "They're not going to get that chance now because we're in the middle of an election already."

At a town hall event in Miami last week, Trump made a different argument, saying "the whole ball game changed" because Democrats staunchly opposed his nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 over accusations of sexual assault.

Ultimately, Barrett has received overwhelming support from Republicans who are expected to vote for confirmation. Democrats have refused to meet with her on Capitol Hill in recent weeks due to their opposition.

"This is the first time in American history that we have nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology and she's going to the court. A seat at the table is waiting on you," judiciary committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Barrett during one of the meetings last week.

Graham has particularly been accused of hypocrisy, after publicly stating twice in 2017 that Republican senators would never favor a Supreme Court nominee if a vacancy came open before the 2020 election. He's in a close battle to keep his Senate seat in a race with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Mourning Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Female members of Congress stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard after Ginsburg lied in state at the U.S. Capitol on September 25. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks on as the casket of Ginsburg is carried. Pool photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo The flag-draped casket of Ginsburg leaves the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Oliver Douliery/UPI | License Photo Members of the U.S. Capitol Police salute Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden (R) and his wife Jill Biden pay their respects to Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo Sen. Tammy Duckworth pays her respects. Pool Photo by Oliver Doulier/UPI | License Photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a ceremony to honor Ginsburg as she lies in state. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state during a ceremony to honor her memory. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo The casket of Ginsburg is carried through the U.S. Capitol rotunda to lie in state. Pool Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard to be the first woman to lie in state. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York arrive for a ceremony for Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo Mourners pay their respects as Ginsburg lies in repose on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on September 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo A young girl sits at the steps of the Supreme Court as Ginsburg lies in repose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A picture of Ginsburg is placed near the Supreme Court as mourners pay their respects. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo A mourner wears an RBG face mask while standing in line to pay respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Mourners line up to pay their respects. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Bromwyn Sells of Sarasota, Fla., stands for a portrait as she pays respect to Ginsburg. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo A mourner wipes a tear. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo A woman and children wear collars similar to Ginsburg's at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo President Donald Trump (L) visits the court to pay respects to Ginsburg. He is planning to nominate someone to replace her on the high court in the coming days. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Trump wears a mask as he pays respects to Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Mourners pay respects as Ginsburg lies in repose. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Mourners file past Ginsburg's casket at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Mourners gather to pay their respects as Ginsburg lies in repose. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A child in a Supergirl costume salutes the casket of Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo A mourner makes the sign language symbol for "I love you." Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo The public viewing will be allowed until 10 p.m. Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A visitor holding a phone case with an image of Ginsburg pays respects outside the court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L), D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pay respects at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Former President Bill Clinton pays respects. Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Visitors pay respects at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Left to right,, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife Joanna, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Maureen Scalia, the wife of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, attend a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a private memorial at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Invited guests attend the private ceremony. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg's flag-draped casket arrives at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo David Reines, husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private memorial. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg's casket, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo The casket is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The casket arrives at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg's former law clerks stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket. Pool photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo Mourners bring flowers to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Mourners light candles in honor of Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil at the Supreme Court on September 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A mourner holds a candle near a poster of Ginsburg during a vigil. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo "Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Mourners write messages thanking Ginsburg for her influence. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg died at 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Rosio Marin (L) and a friend pay their respects to the justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Candles spel out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Ginsburg voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A man holds up a sign reading "RBG HERO" as thousands pay their respects. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo