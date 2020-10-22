Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Russian hackers have targeted dozens of government computer networks in recent weeks, the FBI warned Thursday, adding that there's no indication the efforts have disrupted the U.S. elections process.

The joint advisory from the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that a Russian state-sponsored hacking effort targeted dozens of state, local, territorial and/or tribal government, and aviation networks, successfully compromising at least two as of Oct. 1.

The hackers accessed information related to network passwords, vendors and access badges. The advisory didn't reveal the specific jurisdictions targeted by the cyberattacks.

"As this recent malicious activity has been directed at SLTT government networks, there may be some risk to elections information housed on SLTT government networks," the advisory said. "However, the FBI and CISA have no evidence to date that integrity of elections data has been compromised."

The advisory came one day after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said both Russia and Iran obtained voter information ahead of the U.S. presidential election. He declined to offer details on Russia's efforts Wednesday, and it's unclear if the FBI and CISA advisory is related.

The FBI and CISA advisory said the Russian state-sponsored actor involved in the cyberattacks is known variously as Berserk Bear, Energetic Bear, TeamSpy, Dragonfly, Havex, Crouching Yeti and Koala.

Last month, the FBI and CISA warned that foreign agents had been ramping up inaccurate allegations that U.S. voter databases have been hacked "in an attempt to manipulate public opinion, discredit the electoral process and undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions."