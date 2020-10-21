Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance on the campaign trail in support of Joe Biden at a drive-in car rally Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Obama is expected to begin speaking around 5:45 p.m. at a sports complex in South Philly.

He's previously participated in virtual campaign events supporting his former vice president and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. But this will be his first in-person event for the 2020 election.

"He knows what motivates Joe, what inspires him, why he's running for office, to bring our country together, to make sure we build back better than we were before, and I don't think there's anybody in a better position to view his point and to speak on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris than President Obama," Obama's former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, told CBS.

David Axelrod, a longtime Obama adviser, said the former president initially didn't intend to campaign during this election.

"Former presidents tend not to delve too deeply into politics and certainly not the politics of their successors," Axelrod told CNN. "I think that was his plan, but Trump changed that plan.

"He doesn't view it as a personal grudge match with Trump. He views it as an existential matter for the country and for democracy."

Pennsylvania is crucial in the 2020 presidential election -- considered a battleground state, it carries 20 electoral votes.

